Get feedback here

Design feedback via chat

For designers, developers, product people and other creatives! Sometimes we all need a second opinion on our designs. That is why there is Basil. Write us your question and we will try to provide the best feedback.

Why use Basil chat?

Find answers to your design problems!

Are you a designer, a product manager, a developer, a student or any other professional who requires answers to different types of design related problems. Basil chat is available at your fingertips to help you get the answers.

Blazing fast responses

95% of all questions are answered in 6 hours. Tell us what the feedback should focus on, so you can get the most out of your time.

Best practices & more...

The designers on Basil Chat platform are experienced designers who can help you improve your design by providing best practices, tips and tricks, links, ideas & reading material to further improve your designs & become a master of your craft.

Feeling stuck and need an opinion?

Stuck in the design process. Need a second opinion? Shoot us your question and we will do our best to address your issue.

Stay up to date!

Enter your email address and get informed once there are updates from Basil.

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
Visit Blog for more information

Made with ❤️ in Berlin