Get feedback here
Are you a designer, a product manager, a developer, a student or any other professional who requires answers to different types of design related problems. Basil chat is available at your fingertips to help you get the answers.
95% of all questions are answered in 6 hours. Tell us what the feedback should focus on, so you can get the most out of your time.
The designers on Basil Chat platform are experienced designers who can help you improve your design by providing best practices, tips and tricks, links, ideas & reading material to further improve your designs & become a master of your craft.
Stuck in the design process. Need a second opinion? Shoot us your question and we will do our best to address your issue.
Enter your email address and get informed once there are updates from Basil.